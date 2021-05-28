Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Penta has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $98,812.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00081417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00922804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.19 or 0.09432703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

