Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.51 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $249.81. 4,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.48 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.