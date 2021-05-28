PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PEP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. 78,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

