Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

