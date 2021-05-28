PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.400-9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.350 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $145.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,645. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

