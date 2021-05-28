Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

