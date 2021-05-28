PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells $180,450.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

