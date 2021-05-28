Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 333.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PETS opened at GBX 448.60 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.35. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

