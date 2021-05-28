PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,334. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

