PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,334. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
