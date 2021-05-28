Phantomx (PNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $36,976.61

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $36,976.61 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00508624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.20 or 0.01469752 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

