Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Pharmaxis stock remained flat at $$0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Pharmaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

