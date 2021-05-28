Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Pharmaxis stock remained flat at $$0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Pharmaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.
