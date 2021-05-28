Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,739,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

