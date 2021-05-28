Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.