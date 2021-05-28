Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,750 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

