Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AACQ opened at $9.96 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

