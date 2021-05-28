Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

NBIX stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.