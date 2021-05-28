Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,969 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

