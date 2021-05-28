Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

