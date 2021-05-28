Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $61.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.