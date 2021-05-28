Pi Financial Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

TSE:ERO opened at C$27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.55 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.21.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

