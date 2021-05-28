Pickle Finance Trading Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and $5.98 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.40 or 0.00026669 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00076493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00896017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.23 or 0.09172352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00090377 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,428,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,885 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.