PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 1,400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,651. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.