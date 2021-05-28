PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.05 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.12. 438,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

