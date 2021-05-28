Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 17,029 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,896 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,646 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,499 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.80. 18,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

