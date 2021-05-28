Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $4.88 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AON were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,825. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

