Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,281.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,080 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.19. 317,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,210,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

