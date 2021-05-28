Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $179.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.30 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

