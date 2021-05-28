Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $130.82

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.82, but opened at $136.00. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $127.73, with a volume of 130,734 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

