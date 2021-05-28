Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,244 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

