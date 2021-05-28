PlotX One Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00970197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.30 or 0.09548158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093347 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

