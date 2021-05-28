Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $19.11 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

