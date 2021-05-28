PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $136,108.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $136,108.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00340828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00186871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00035850 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.86 or 0.00871453 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,504 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

