Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

