Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,378.23 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,317.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,206.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

