Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $57.00 at JMP Securities

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of POSH opened at $46.38 on Monday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

