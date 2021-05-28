PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Up 369.7% in May

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 369.7% from the April 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PPJE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,303,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,345,859. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.