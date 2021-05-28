PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.50

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as low as C$13.18. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 229,683 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.