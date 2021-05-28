Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 19,892.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,924 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $9,212,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,957. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -291.57.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,792,932 shares of company stock valued at $127,012,437 over the last three months.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

