Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 707,062 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 707,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,587,000. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.02% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,452. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

