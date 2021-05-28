Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,637 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

