Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.73

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$123.73 and last traded at C$122.74, with a volume of 13472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

