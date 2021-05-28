Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $32.09 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $32.09 million and $1.64 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00040335 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,751,271,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,180,969 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

