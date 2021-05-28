PropTech Investment Co. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 2nd (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

PropTech Investment Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. PropTech Investment Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTICU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $5,314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

