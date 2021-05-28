Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

