Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.04

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 3996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Prothena alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.