Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

