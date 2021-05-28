Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 57,877 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,877 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 148,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 286.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

