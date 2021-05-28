Provident Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $177.36. 379,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $170.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

