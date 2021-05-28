PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk stock remained flat at $$12.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

