Public Mint (MINT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $298,260.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.62 million and $298,260.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

